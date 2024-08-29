No Injuries After NW Oklahoma City Rollover Crash

There were no injuries after a crash Thursday morning in northwestern Oklahoma City, according to police.

Thursday, August 29th 2024, 4:49 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

No one was hurt after a crash that left a car in a ditch Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene of the crash at around 4 a.m. near North Classen Boulevard and West Wilshire Boulevard.

The driver involved in the wreck was unhurt, according to police, but the vehicle involved rolled over in the crash and came to a stop in a ditch in the area.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.
