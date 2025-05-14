Durant community honors Clara Robinson with mile run

After 8-year-old Clara Robisnon was killed by floodwaters in Texas, her former classmates at George Washington Elementary in Durant ran the school's mile run in her honor.

By: Christian Hans

The Durant community came together on Tuesday to honor the life of 8-year-old Clara Robinson.

Clara and her father, Will, lost their lives following a vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in Texas after their family's car was swept away by floodwaters.

After months of searching, recovery teams never found Clara's body.

Clara's classmates at George Washington Elementary ran in her memory Tuesday in the school's one-mile run, which the Robinson was training for before her death.

“She was a light at our school," a George Washington Elementary educator said. "We want the family to know that we’re not going to forget Clara.”

Students and staff also wore pink in her honor.