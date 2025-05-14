Durant community honors Clara Robinson with mile run

Wednesday, May 14th 2025, 9:42 am
The Durant community came together on Tuesday to honor the life of 8-year-old Clara Robinson.
Clara and her father, Will, lost their lives following a vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in Texas after their family's car was swept away by floodwaters.
After months of searching, recovery teams never found Clara's body.
Clara's classmates at George Washington Elementary ran in her memory Tuesday in the school's one-mile run, which the Robinson was training for before her death.
“She was a light at our school," a George Washington Elementary educator said. "We want the family to know that we’re not going to forget Clara.”
Students and staff also wore pink in her honor.
