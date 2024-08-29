OKC Pastor Combating Gun Violence Through Ministry And Faith

Leaders on Oklahoma City's east side are calling for peaceful responses amid a string of gun violence.

Leaders on Oklahoma City's east side are calling for peaceful responses amid a string of gun violence. A peace walk will take place this weekend in the metro. A Northeast OKC pastor lost a friend to gun violence, and he makes it his mission to stop the violence and help people affected.

Paster Bernett Sanders shares his faith with his community at Glory Bound Ministries Church of God in Christ in Spencer. Faithful words Sanders said are needed, especially now — during a month marred by several shootings across OKC.

“I just wanna see the violence stop,” Sanders said.

On the night of Aug. 9, at the Dunjee Apartments down the road from Sanders’s church, police believe Devontia Robinson shot Sherratt Johnson and injured another victim.

“I got a phone call,” Sanders said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

Johnson lost his life. He was 49 years old.

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Sanders said. “He wasn’t a churchgoer, but he was an awful good man.”

Minister Demetrious Thomas Jr. grew up in Johnson’s neighborhood. He knows the pain of violence, but he said his community is not defined by these moments.

“The good outweighs the bad,” Thomas said. “We are tired of seeing kids getting gunned down walking to the store. We are tired of it — but we know that we have the power to change it.”

Sanders and Thomas advocate for their community through the United Communities Outreach program.

“I want to go out there and let them know, ‘Hey we care, and we love you.’” Thomas said.

The program brings this conversation of faith to the streets. Thomas said faith drives their peace — it is where they find their hope.

“There is hope because there’s a God we serve,” Thomas said.

On Saturday — community members will meet at the Ralph Ellison Library on 23rd Street for a peace walk. The walk will begin at 1 p.m. Paster Sanders plans to serve meals on Sept. 14 to spread peace in the community.