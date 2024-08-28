Oklahoma A+ Schools Institute to Host Art Auction Fundraiser

The Oklahoma A+ Schools Institute will host its eighth annual art auction on September 13 at the UCO Boathouse to raise funds for arts education programs, featuring works by local artists and opportunities for both in-person and virtual participation.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma A+ Schools Institute is gearing up for its eighth annual art auction, an event aimed at raising funds to support arts education programs across the state.

The auction will take place on September 13 at the UCO Boathouse, hosted by River Sport, as an exciting evening of art and community engagement.

Sandy Kent, Executive Director of the Oklahoma A+ Schools Institute came on News 9 at 9 to share her enthusiasm and talk more about the upcoming event.

“We are very excited about this,” Kent said.

The institute serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade in public, private, and charter schools across Oklahoma.

“All contexts, rural, urban, suburban, we’re everywhere,” Kent said.

She said the core mission of the Oklahoma A+ Schools Institute is to integrate the arts into all curriculum areas to provide a well-rounded, creative education for all students.

“Our premise is to help schools integrate the arts across all curriculum and discipline areas,” Kent said. “We want to level the playing field and give everybody the opportunity for a creative, innovative, imaginative education.”

She highlighted the importance of the arts in education, saying research shows its benefits extend beyond creative expression.

“Research tells us that the arts, no matter what field we want to go into, are really important for our thinking and processing and to become better at what we do,” she said.

The art auction will feature works by Oklahoma artists, including some from Bartlesville, Tulsa, Lawton, and other cities.

The event will include a fixed-price gallery and a live auction, providing attendees multiple opportunities to engage with and purchase art.

Kent said the doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and attendees can start purchasing items through an online app.

Tickets for the in-person event are $100 each, and those unable to attend in person can participate virtually.

“It’s an eclectic cocktail evening and we just have a great time,” Kent said.

For those interested in bidding on art, the auction will utilize the Handbid app, with a link on the event’s website.

Kent said this year’s auction will showcase various artworks, including 3D pieces, glass art, gourd art, and mixed media creations.

“We have several 3D artists this year,” Kent said. “We have a wide variety of price ranges and lots of opportunities for people to get involved.”

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Oklahoma A+ Schools Institute’s efforts to enhance arts education statewide.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the institute’s website at WWW.OKAPLUS.ORG.