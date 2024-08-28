Lawsuit Filed After Death Of Norman Bakery Owner While In Custody Dismissed By Federal Judge

A lawsuit filed after the death of a Norman mother and bakery owner who died in 2022 while in custody at the Cleveland County Jail was dismissed by a federal judge.

By: News 9

Shannon Hanchett, who was known by the Norman community as the "Cookie Queen," was arrested after having a mental health episode in November of 2022, and died of heart failure 12 days after her arrest.

According to a lawsuit filed by Hanchett's husband, Hanchett suffered from lupus and bipolar disorder, and was not given proper medical attention while in custody.

Court documents show a federal judge dismissed the claims made by Hanchett's husband, saying there are not enough facts to prove the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and three medical staff members at the Cleveland County jail were deliberately indifferent about Hanchett's medical care leading up to her death.

A judge has given Hanchett's Husband a 21-day window to provide additional evidence of his claims.