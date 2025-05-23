OKANA Beach makes a splash for their grand opening weekend

Hit the Bounce Bay obstacle course and relax in the lagoon at OKANA Beach's outdoor waterpark in Oklahoma City, ramping up for a Memorial weekend grand opening.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

The fourth largest pool in the nation will be open to the public this weekend over at OKANA Beach in Oklahoma City.

The outdoor waterpark features attractions and tons of space to lounge and get your tan on. The outdoor section will feature an obstacle course called Bounce Bay, poolside drop off plunges, and the lagoon.

For their Saturday Memorial weekend grand opening, OKANA is planning a huge pool party event with a live DJ, mermaids, and a drone show.

For more information on OKANA Beach and the resort, head to their official website.