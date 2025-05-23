OKANA Beach makes a splash for their grand opening weekend

Hit the Bounce Bay obstacle course and relax in the lagoon at OKANA Beach's outdoor waterpark in Oklahoma City, ramping up for a Memorial weekend grand opening.

Friday, May 23rd 2025, 9:57 am

By: Victor Pozadas


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The fourth largest pool in the nation will be open to the public this weekend over at OKANA Beach in Oklahoma City.

The outdoor waterpark features attractions and tons of space to lounge and get your tan on. The outdoor section will feature an obstacle course called Bounce Bay, poolside drop off plunges, and the lagoon.

For their Saturday Memorial weekend grand opening, OKANA is planning a huge pool party event with a live DJ, mermaids, and a drone show.

For more information on OKANA Beach and the resort, head to their official website.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 23rd, 2025

May 24th, 2025

May 24th, 2025

May 24th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 25th, 2025

May 25th, 2025

May 24th, 2025

May 24th, 2025