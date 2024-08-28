NW Oklahoma City House Fire Brought Under Control; No Injuries

No one was hurt after a fire Wednesday morning in northwestern Oklahoma City, according to the fire department.

By: News 9

Firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in northwestern Oklahoma City, according to the fire department.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said crews arrived on the scene of the fire near North Geraldine Avenue and Northwest 27th Street.

Firefighters on scene said a resident inside the home smelled smoke and, after vacating the home, saw flames and called 911.

Firefighters said they were able to get the fire under control quickly.

None of the occupants or their pets were hurt during the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.