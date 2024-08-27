Suspect In Custody After Carjacking, Pursuit, And Crash In NW OKC

A person is in custody after police say they carjacked a vehicle and led authorities on a pursuit in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Police say that 24-year-old Jay Johnson carjacked a vehicle near North May Avenue and West Hill Street Tuesday morning. Later Tuesday morning officers spotted the vehicle, but Johnson 'eluded' officers by traveling down a one-way street.

After police say that Johnson began driving in the northbound lanes of Meridian Avenue into oncoming traffic, the suspect collided with another vehicle.

Police stated that Johnson continued to flee, bailing on foot and attempting to cross the highway near Interstate 44.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were also on scene and were able to take the suspect into custody.

Three people in the vehicle were transported to a local hospital, but police say they had minor injuries.