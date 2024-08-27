The Porch Visits Group Trying To Set Record For Longest Female Motorcycle Parade

A group is trying to set a world record for the longest female-only motorcycle parade and has a weekend of activities in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

A group is trying to set a world record for the longest female-only motorcycle parade and has a weekend of activities in Oklahoma City.

News 9's Jordan Ryan Ryan brought the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to see the Ladies In Leather in action.

Amber Cohen from Ladies in Leather said the group was formed in 2019 and tries to celebrate and empower women.

“We all just kind of thought we were the only lady riders out there until we found each other, and over the last six years, we have just formed an incredible family of sisters that bond together," Cohen said.

Around 700 women from 38 states will participate in a parade from Sept. 12 through 14.

“Once a year we come together for what we call our family reunion. And it's just a chance for all of us to get together and escape our everyday lives and celebrate women," Cohen call

They will have an action-packed weekend with motorcycle games, a ladies' bike show, and more centered around the parade.

