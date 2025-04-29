LifeShare Oklahoma to unveil memorial honoring organ donors

LifeShare Oklahoma is preparing to unveil a new memorial dedicated to honoring organ donors across the state

By: Graham Dowers

As part of Donate Life Month, LifeShare Oklahoma is preparing to unveil a new memorial dedicated to honoring organ, eye, and tissue donors from across the state.

The ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony will take place May 21 at 11:30 a.m. at LifeShare's offices on Northwest Expressway. The ceremony will include raising a flag in honor of Donor Remembrance Day, remarks from LifeShare's leadership, and time for donor families and community members to share experiences.

The memorial, which features 200 names of Oklahomans who decided to donate, was designed to celebrate their legacies and provide a space of reflection and hope for donor families.

"It's to honor the lives and legacies of organized tissue donors from across Oklahoma, past, present and future, and also to honor their families," Brooke Kuwitzky, public relations coordinator for LifeShare Network Inc., said. "The decision of donation is one that is very generous."

Oklahoma's Ongoing Need for Organ Donation

In 2024 alone, Kuwitzky said that organ donors helped save 645 lives, but also notes that the need remains urgent, as more than 800 people in Oklahoma are currently waiting on a life-saving transplant.

"So many of us are impacted by donation," Kuwitzky said. "We want everyone to show up and spend some time with our community."

Individuals interested in becoming donors or learn more can find more information at LifeShare's official website.



