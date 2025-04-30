Cinco de Mayo Fest celebrates it's way to Scissortail Park

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Scissortail Park this Friday, thanks to the OKC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy live music, traditional dances, food, and local vendor displays.

By: Addie Crawford, Victor Pozadas

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is joined by Addie Crawford who gets a chance to talk all things Cinco de Mayo Fest with the Greater Oklahoma City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

OKC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO Steffi Silvera details the fun and expectations for this weeks event.

"The fest will run from 3 to 10 p.m. and we're going to be featuring live music, traditional dances, delicious food, and a great lineup of local vendors and community organizations that people can connect with," she said. "It's a signature event, open to the public, free to attend, and great for the entire family."

Cinco de Mayo is a holiday celebrated all over the nation, and the OKC Hispanic Chamber makes the most of it to highlight community talent and culture.

"That's the good part about Cinco de Mayo, it's a very fun event," Event Director Ursula Filomeno said. "For family, for friends, for everybody invited. Please join us this Friday, we're going to have a lot of entertainment."

The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their signature Cinco de Mayo Fest this Friday at Scissortail Park from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can register, however the event is free to attend.

Check the official event page to get more info.

