'& Juliet' brings the hits to the Oklahoma City Civic Center

Broadway hit musical '& Juliet' stages a 6-night run in Oklahoma City, reimagining Shakespeare's classic tale with empowering twists and pop hits you know and love—tickets available now.

By: Addie Crawford, Victor Pozadas

-

Romeo who? This show is all about Juliet. The Oklahoma City Civic Center welcomes the hit Broadway musical & Juliet, telling a story of growth and self-discovery. The spectacle makes a stop in downtown Oklahoma City for a 6-night run during its national tour.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch joined by Addie Crawford caught up with Dance Captain Francisco Thurston, and got a sneak peek into the show and what to expect.

"I love Oklahoma City. I've had a really great time here last time, so I'm happy to be back," Thurston said.

The story is a reimagined take on the classic Romeo & Juliet Shakespeare tale of love and loss, but sees Juliet make a different choice in the end.

"It's a story about second chances, you know, self-empowerment," Thurston said. "It's magical, it's colorful, it's creative, it's so amazing."

The musical takes creative license in using Record Producer and Songwriter Max Martin's catalog within the set pieces of the production. Martin is a legendary hit maker who has worked with the likes of Britney Spears, NSYNC, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry and many more.

"It's all those pop hits that you know and love that you're going to recognize," Thurston said. "This show is like the jukebox of my childhood."

Thurston shares his excitement about the moves he's helped create for the musical, as he explains how much goes into the care and effort of the musical itself.

"I mean this show is super high energy, it requires a lot," he said. "It's a lot of fun though. To take care of this show and to take care of this choreography means a lot to me, so yeah, I treat it like it's my own baby."

Just as much care and attention was put into the costuming of the production. Thurston gave a shoutout to Costume Designer Paloma Young, who intertwined early 2000s and Shakespearean aesthetics for the actors to dance and sing in.

"There's just a lot of beautiful material and fabric. So Paloma did a really good job in designing the costumes," Thurston said. "They're amazing, they're beautiful. I want to put this pink one on so bad. I love it so much."

One of the takeaways, Thurston explains, is the caliber of talent on display for the show.

"Our lead, Rachel as Juliet, is probably one of the best vocalists I think I've ever encountered in my life," he said. All of the people in this cast, the talent is just amazing. You're going to love the people in this show."

Get tickets and more information on the official OKC Broadway site.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT:

More things to do in OKC

Things to do in OKC this weekend