Oklahoma City Council Approves New Name For Airport

The Oklahoma City Council has approved an official name change for the Will Rogers World Airport.

By: News 9

The Will Rogers World Airport has confirmed that its new name will be the OKC Will Rogers International Airport.

They said the rebranding aims to honor Will Rogers' legacy while adding the airport code 'OKC.' It also addresses the increase in global flights by adding "International."

“Promotion of the airport and the community drove the name and logo change,” Airports Director Jeff Mulder said. “Adding OKC and International to the name helps us identify and market the airport and community to airlines and businesses around the world.”

They said the new name would become visible in the coming months and would complement “destination and terminal enhancements.”

According to the airport, the process to change the name came from multiple interviews with local community leadership and more than 5,500 respondents to a public survey, who all supported adding an Oklahoma City identity, keeping the “Will Rogers” namesake and adding “International”” to the airport's name.

“The refreshed brand identity comes at a time when Oklahoma City, as a home base and destination, is actively investing in infrastructure citywide, and this gateway brand serves as a welcoming beacon for visitors and residents alike,” Mulder said.