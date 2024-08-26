Metropolitan Library Shares Opportunity For Free Oklahoma State Fair Tickets On The Porch

As the Oklahoma State Fair approaches, the Metropolitan Library is providing a unique opportunity for families to win free tickets through a raffle contest at all 19 locations.

By: News 9

Special Collections Librarian Judy Matthews joined us on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about the exciting initiative.

“We have tickets available in a raffle at every location,” Matthews said. “All 19 locations have a set of tickets they’re raffling out. Just reach out to the staff there, let them know you’re interested in some of the things we’re giving away and that you want to be part of the raffle.”

The contest features educational and fun kits designed to engage children with the history and experience of state fairs.

“We have one kit that includes recreated pennants from the thirties and forties, made with felt for kids to use and personalize. Another kit allows children to create miniatures of fair food like cotton candy and hot dogs. We also have a kit for toddlers to pretend they are working at the fair, making snow cones, popcorn, or playing midway games,” Matthews said.

She said the library's programs aim to foster a deeper connection to local history while increasing library engagement.

For more information about participating in the raffle or to learn about other library programs, visit the Metropolitan Library’s website.