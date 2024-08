The jersey baseball legend Babe Ruth wore when he called his shot during the 1932 World Series sold for $24.12 million.

By: News 9

The shirt was auctioned off and sold after a six-hour bidding war.

The previous record was Yankee Mickey Mantle's 1952 rookie card, selling for $12.6 million in 2022.