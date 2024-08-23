OKC's 'City Night Of Worship' Set For Sept. 8

More than 80 churches and nonprofits from across the Oklahoma City area will participate in the third annual 'City Night of Worship' on Sept. 8.

By: News 9

The event, called UNITE 2024, is happening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Scissortail Park, according to event organizers.

Musical guests and worship leaders are all local to the Oklahoma City area, and there will even be a drone show.

For more information, visit https://citynightofworship.com/.