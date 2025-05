First responders in Edmond recovered a body from Arcadia Lake near Spring Creek Park on Tuesday.

By: Destini Pittman

First responders in Edmond recovered a body from Arcadia Lake near Spring Creek Park on Tuesday.

Authorities say they responded after a caller reported seeing a body in the water.

Police say they believe it's 73-year-old Earl Sykes, who disappeared Monday out of Guthrie. They are waiting for the Medical Examiner to confirm.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.