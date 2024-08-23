Department Of Defense Police Officer Charged With Child Pornography Possession

A Department of Defense police officer at Tinker Air Force Base has been charged with possession of child pornography following an investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

By: News 9

-

A Department of Defense police officer at Tinker Air Force Base has been charged with possession of child pornography following an investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Colt Gladding Sr., 40, was arrested on August 15 after an investigation that began on August 5. Authorities interviewed Gladding at his workplace, Tinker Air Force Base.

Gladding was read his Miranda rights, which he acknowledged by reading them aloud, authorities say.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Gladding admitted to receiving nude photographs from a female victim, which he said he kept to blackmail her. Investigators reported that a search of Gladding's phone uncovered 54 files, including nude images of the victim and multiple videos depicting sexual activity.

Gladding was booked into the Logan County Jail and was formally charged on Tuesday with possession of child pornography, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Tinker Air Force Base released a statement to News 9 on Friday:

“Tinker Air Force Base has been made aware of the criminal investigation into a civilian Security Forces officer. Details of the allegations released in the case do not align with the core values of the brave Airmen who put their lives on the line every day. While the investigation is still ongoing, we refer all questions to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).”