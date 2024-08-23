Putnam City Schools Aviation Program Finds New Home

Thursday, August 22nd 2024, 10:49 pm
Wiley Post Airport in Northwest Oklahoma City will now be the home to Putnam City Schools Aviation Program.
This expansion will allow students to gain hands-on experience in the state's second-largest industry.
" It really goes into detail with every single little thing you might need to know," said Xochitl Santiago, a student of the program.
The program graduated its first students last year and says all of them have already started their aviation careers.
