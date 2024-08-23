Putnam City Schools Aviation Program Finds New Home

Wiley Post Airport in Northwest Oklahoma City will now be the home to Putnam City School's Aviation Program.

By: News 9

This expansion will allow students to gain hands-on experience in the state's second-largest industry.

" It really goes into detail with every single little thing you might need to know," said Xochitl Santiago, a student of the program.

The program graduated its first students last year and says all of them have already started their aviation careers.