1 In Custody, Found With Gun On Western Heights Public School Property

One person is in custody after a disturbance at the Western Heights High School bus barn, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

By: News 9

The bus barn is near Southwest 44th Street and Council Road in Oklahoma City.

Law enforcement says two transportation employees, a man and a woman, got into a verbal altercation at the location.

OCSO said when the altercation escalated, School Resource Officers were called in and, within moments, one of the employees was detained. He was found to be in possession of a handgun.

That employee was taken into custody and, according to the school district, has been suspended from his position pending the outcome of the investigation.

"I am so proud of the relationship our school resource officers have with the school districts they serve," Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said, "Because they were already there, they were able to quickly quell the situation and no one was hurt."

There were no students present at the time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.