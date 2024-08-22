The Porch Visits Local Garden, Gets Advice For Upcoming Seasons

As summer gives way to fall, local gardeners can find valuable resources at their community library.

Jordan Ryan took the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to the Choctaw Library to highlight how they are supporting green thumbs with a special focus on composting and garden education.

Crystal Walker, known as the "Compost Fairy," shared how to prepare gardens for cooler weather.

She demonstrated the planting of a "100 Tomato," a variety that matures in about 65 days, which she said was ideal for the upcoming colder weather.

She said adding compost or organic matter to your garden can help it thrive in all seasons.

"I started composting gardening a few years back and compost, it was kind of like my bread and butter," Walker said. "When you experience a beautiful garden or a garden that's giving you some produce, it's great."

The library offers tools that folks can rent to use in their garden and classes to learn more about maintaining a garden.

Kelly Dexter with the Metropolitan Library Systems said they want to make sure everyone has the tools to garden.

"Most people don't know, you can check out gardening tools at most of the metro libraries, we have 19 locations in Oklahoma," Dexter said.

Metro Library is about to start its fall gardening classes.

August 24, 10-11 a.m.: Warr Acres Library – Fall Budget Gardening for Kids with Crystal Walker, The Compost Fairy. Learn creative ways to garden using everyday items.

August 24, 2-3 p.m.: Southern Oaks Library – Natural Dyes for Kids with Gabrielle Reyes from BlackSoil Urban Farm. Learn how to use plants and herbs to create nontoxic, natural dyes. Bring a small white bandana, white socks, or canvas to paint with the dyes. This is a make-and-take program.

August 26, 6-7 p.m.: Almonte Library – Natural Dyes for Kids with Gabrielle Reyes from BlackSoil Urban Farm. Another opportunity for kids to explore natural dyes and create their own take-home project.

August 27, 6-7 p.m.: Choctaw Library – Fall Beginner Gardening for adults with Crystal Walker, The Compost Fairy. Discover the benefits of autumn gardening, including seed starting and plant selection.

August 27, 6-7 p.m.: Del City Library – Planting Your Fall Garden for kids with Kasey Meek from OKC Beautiful. Explore the excitement of planting a fall garden in this interactive class.

August 28, 6-7 p.m.: Midwest City Library – Planning Your Autumn Garden with Kasey Meek from OKC Beautiful. Delve into planning a productive autumn garden.

August 31, 9-10 a.m.: Jones Library – Seed Library (Passive Program). Pick up seeds, including vegetable, wildflower, and herb varieties, to start your fall garden. Additional Seed Library programs will be held on September 30 and October 31 from 9-10 a.m. at Jones Library.

September 5, All Day: Midwest City Library & Downtown OKC Library – Self-Watering Pot Take-Home Kit. Create your own self-watering plant pot using simple household items. Kits include soil, seeds, and all necessary tools and instructions.

