The Porch Goes Tree Climbing In Oklahoma City

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department is offering a new class to people in the OKC metro area who want to learn how to climb trees.

The class is dedicated to teaching people from ages seven and up safety, specific knots and techniques, and general recreational tree climbing.

OKC Parks and Rec said that for children, it’s a confidence booster and gives them a big sense of accomplishment to get outside and physically active, and for adults, it is earning a new skill while getting a full-body workout.

Kenton Peters, a naturalist, said recreational tree climbing is a great way to workout and get out in nature.

"You're using your legs and your back muscles and your weight and you don't have to use all arm strength," Peters said. "So you can go up; you're in the shade of a tree, you can get up in there, you can set up your hammock too."

Peters said there are only a few spots left in their tree-climbing classes at Will Rogers Park on Aug. 17 and Sept. 7.

The class is $20 and open to all ages.

For more information or to sign up, click HERE.