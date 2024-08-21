Tickets On Sale For Oklahoma City Zoo And News 9's Haunt The Zoo 2024

Tickets are now on sale for Haunt the Zoo, the trick-or-treating event where News 9 partners with the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Tickets for the Oklahoma City Zoo's 2024 Haunt the Zoo event are on sale.

News 9 is partnering with the zoo for the event, which will begin on Oct. 5 and run every Saturday and Sunday in October.

Attendees can go trick-or-treating at the zoo by buying admission and an official Haunt the Zoo bag for candy.

Tickets cost $8 for non-members and $7 for ZOOFriends members.

The zoo says tickets will likely sell out and encourage guests to buy them in advance.

HAUNT THE ZOO DATES:

Saturdays and Sundays in October from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.