Tickets On Sale For Oklahoma City Zoo And News 9's Haunt The Zoo 2024

Wednesday, August 21st 2024, 11:03 am
Tickets for the Oklahoma City Zoo's 2024 Haunt the Zoo event are on sale.
News 9 is partnering with the zoo for the event, which will begin on Oct. 5 and run every Saturday and Sunday in October.
Attendees can go trick-or-treating at the zoo by buying admission and an official Haunt the Zoo bag for candy.
Tickets cost $8 for non-members and $7 for ZOOFriends members.
The zoo says tickets will likely sell out and encourage guests to buy them in advance.
For more information or to buy tickets, click HERE.
HAUNT THE ZOO DATES:
Saturdays and Sundays in October from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
