Tickets On Sale For Oklahoma City Zoo And News 9's Haunt The Zoo 2024

Tickets are now on sale for Haunt the Zoo, the trick-or-treating event where News 9 partners with the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Wednesday, August 21st 2024, 11:03 am

By: News 9


Tickets for the Oklahoma City Zoo's 2024 Haunt the Zoo event are on sale.

News 9 is partnering with the zoo for the event, which will begin on Oct. 5 and run every Saturday and Sunday in October.

Attendees can go trick-or-treating at the zoo by buying admission and an official Haunt the Zoo bag for candy.

Tickets cost $8 for non-members and $7 for ZOOFriends members.

The zoo says tickets will likely sell out and encourage guests to buy them in advance.

For more information or to buy tickets, click HERE.

HAUNT THE ZOO DATES:

Saturdays and Sundays in October from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  1. Oct. 5-6
  2. Oct. 12-13
  3. Oct. 19-20
  4. Oct. 26-27
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 21st, 2024

August 22nd, 2024

August 16th, 2024

August 11th, 2024

Top Headlines

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024