Midwest City Police Department's 15th Chief Of Police Named

On August 20, 2024, Greg Wipfli was officially named the 15th Chief of Police for the Midwest City Police Department, the department announced in a social media post.

By: News 9

Chief Wipfli, who began his law enforcement career with the department in 1994, has steadily advanced through the ranks over the past three decades. He replaces former Chief Sidney Porter, who retired in January 2024. Wipfli had been serving as Interim Police Chief since Porter’s retirement.

“Chief Wipfli has been a co-worker, a mentor, a leader, and a friend,” the department said in the post. “We all congratulate you, Chief Wipfli, and thank you for all of the support and encouragement you give us and continue to give.”

The post also expressed well wishes for Wipfli’s safety in his new role, stating, “May God always keep you safe and return you home to your family each and every day. Thank you for taking a career to serve and protect others.”

Chief Wipfli’s appointment marks a new chapter for the Midwest City Police Department as he takes the helm to lead and protect the community.