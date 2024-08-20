Police Investigate Shooting In Southeast Oklahoma City; 1 Injured

Police are investigating as one person was hit by gunfire and drove themself to the hospital in southeast Oklahoma City, according to OKCPD.

By: News 9

Police are investigating as one man was hit by gunfire and drove himself to the hospital in southeast Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police.

Police say the scene is near Southeast 50th Street and Madera Boulevard.

OCPD said they do not have anyone in custody in connection to the shooting.

There is no confirmation of what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



