Stolen Amazon truck caught in police chase

Oklahoma City Police have confirmed a chase involving a stolen Amazon truck has ended on the train tracks near Southwest 29th and Portland.

By: Victor Pozadas

Police say the truck was stolen while en route.

Once the suspect saw the police, they turned onto the railroad track to try to escape, according to police.

Officials say the vehicle drove into the railroad tracks before being stopped once the tires popped.

OCPD says they have a suspect in custody.

NO information about the suspect has been released.

