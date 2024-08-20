Local Nonprofit Throws Festival Of Hope, Shares Details On The Porch

A local nonprofit that offers a 24-hour crisis call center is holding a community event to raise money for their programming.

By: News 9

A local nonprofit dedicated to providing hope and information by offering a 24-hour crisis call center is holding a festival of hope for the community.

Rebecca Parks from Heartline joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss more.

Heartline offers various helplines, each providing resources and information to those in need.

"I would say the most impactful one right now is the 211community resource line, so anybody in the state can use 211 to find local health and human service organizations for rental assistance, utility assistance, really any kind of assistance that they're looking for," Parks said.

Heartline is throwing the Festival of Hope at the Skirvin Hotel on Aug. 30 to raise money to keep operating the helplines.

The event will feature a live auction and guest speaker Debby Hampton and will be emceed by Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice.

Parks said the event will help Heartline continue outreach and operations.

"The money from Festival of Hope goes to supporting our 24/7 operations, keeping the lights on, but also to maintain our resource database because it has over 800 agencies statewide and 15,000 services statewide," Parks said.

If you would like more information on the event, please click here.