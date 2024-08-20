Edmond History Museum Shows Radio Exhibit On The Porch

The Edmond History Museum has new fun and educational exhibits for children and families to explore year-round.

By: News 9

The Edmond History Museum is offering back-to-school fun for children and families.

On the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Jordan Ryan shows us how your child can learn about the arts and humanities in one place.

In their “On The Air In Edmond” exhibit, families can learn about the history of radio.

“We are learning how to listen like they did in the good old days,” Barrett Huddleston from Finer Arts of Oklahoma said. “We don't just have one radio. We have an entire wall of old FM radios that you might have to explain to anyone under the age of about 48.”

They also have interactive elements that coincide with their exhibits, such as a way to recreate radio sound effects at home.

The exhibit will run through January, and Huddleston said it will also coordinate with a special radio show on October 10.

“We cannot wait for people to come and hear it but also see it,” Huddleston said.