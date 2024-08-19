Metropolitan Library Shares Back-To-School Resources For Students On The Porch

As students across the state return to school, the Metropolitan Library is providing a range of free and accessible resources to support their educational journey.

By: News 9

Kelly Dexter from the downtown library joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to highlight what parents and children need to know.

"It's kind of can be daunting for parents when school's back in session to help with all of the homework and the reports and the papers and all that, so the library has a ton of resources both in person and online to help kids with all of that," Dexter said.

One notable initiative is the distribution of "back-to-school kits" at select library locations.

These kits, which include supplies like paper, pens, and markers, are available while supplies last.

Dexter said parents should check the library’s website, metrolibrary.org, for a list of participating locations and availability.

Dexter said they offer a variety of digital resources that are all accessible with a library card, like "Help Now," which provides live tutoring sessions and a virtual whiteboard for math and other subjects. Students can access a writing lab to receive feedback on their papers from experts within 24 hours.

She said several other apps are available with a library card. Tumble Books is an interactive app designed to assist young readers with comprehension through engaging quizzes and activities. Libby offers access to a wide range of eBooks and audiobooks, while Canopy and other platforms provide additional reading materials.

Go to metrolibrary.org for more information on resources and events at the library.