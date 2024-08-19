The Porch Visits Oklahoma Gym Hosting Fitness Competition For Charity

With the goal of raising money for charity and bringing together gyms from across Oklahoma, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited organizers of the 405 Open to find out what it takes to be the "fittest in the 405."

As athletes prepare for a two-day, two-person competition the be the "best in the 405," organizers are using money raised from the event for a good cause.

The 405 Open was founded by gyms in the Oklahoma City area to help athletes, no matter how fit, compete and form friendships with one another.

This year, the 405 Open is being held at FitCamp 180, a gym in Edmond whose organizers say they are ready for whatever the competition brings them.

"We're all excited about the 405 Open," FitCamp 180 owner Shawn Busby said. "We're here at FitCamp 180 anywhere we love God, love people, but today we come to invite all the gyms in the 405, [Oklahoma City] metro, 918, wherever you're at, to come here for the 405 Open."

Busby said the competition is for teams of two over a two-day period starting on Saturday, Sept. 14.

"The key thing is, in fitness, all the group training, fitness facilities, it's so competitive, it's so divided," Busby said. "Our vision on this whole thing was to bring the gyms together between some of these amazing gyms that we have in the 405, and I won't list them, because there's too many. I believe we have some of the greatest athletes in Oklahoma, right here in our backyard."

After bringing gyms from across Oklahoma together, Busby said at that point, the goal is to find who is the "fittest in the 405."

Despite the intensity of the competition though, Busby said he wants people to know it is designed for anyone to be able to compete.

"So many people think fitness competition like handstand walks and muscle ups and triple-under somersaults and, no," Busby said. "No, this is something every single person can do out there."

The entire competition, Busby said, is to benefit the OK Kids Korral, which assists children going through treatment for cancer.

"I'm a father, once you're a dad, you're nothing else, you know what I mean?" Busby said. "So we're bringing the OK Kids Korral down here, a good percentage of the proceeds are gonna go to that. We want to raise money for that cause, bring the gyms together, find out who's the best, and just celebrate being alive and healthy and fit and able to go and compete and do the tough things in this life."

