LifeShare Network Celebrates Donate Life Month, Raises Awareness For Need Of Organ Donations

April marks Donate Life Month, a time when a local organization directs its efforts toward highlighting the crucial need for organ and tissue donors.

By: News 9

April marks Donate Life Month, a time when a local organization directs its efforts toward highlighting the crucial need for organ and tissue donors.

Katy Smith and Allie Hall of LifeShare Network joined News 9 on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the importance of organ donors.

Smith said Donate Life Month is supposed to celebrate donors who have donated life-saving organs and those waiting for organ donations and transplants.

Hall, who received a double lung transplant said the work LifeShare does changes lives and raises awareness of the need for organ donation.

She said she would not be alive if it weren't for her donors and that she honors them with her work with LifeShare.

Every year, the organization creates a theme, and this year's is inspiring and healing, and they are symbolizing that with a crane.

They said a paper crane is precise and inspires hope, which is a reflection of the organ donation process.



