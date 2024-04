Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Garvin County are closed due to an overturned semi-truck according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

-

Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Garvin County are closed due to an overturned semi-truck according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP stated that both northbound lanes of I-35 near mile marker 77 are closed, due to the semi blocking the lanes.

ODOT is set to divert traffic onto US-77 in Pauls Valley at exit 72, according to OHP.