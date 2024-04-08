Prairie Surf CEO Resigns, Says OKC Not Extending Contract With Production Company Past 2025

Rachel Cannon who oversaw major projects including the production of Tulsa King and Twisters, announced she will be stepping down from her position as CEO of Prairie Surf Studios.

By: News 9

-

The chief executive officer of Prairie Surf Studios in Oklahoma City announced she will be stepping down from her position.

Rachel Cannon served as CEO of Prairie Surf for three years, in that time, Cannon oversaw major projects in Oklahoma, including the production of Tulsa King and Twisters.

Cannon said she is proud of the work her team has done for the Oklahoma film and television industry.

However, Cannon also said the city is not extending it's contract with Prairie Surf Studios past 2025 as it continues the search for a new arena location.

The Oklahoma City City Council will vote on Tuesday whether or not to move $78 million from the current arena's budget to the new arena budget.

A vote on the new arena location could come by the end of this month.