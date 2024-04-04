Movie Man: ‘The First Omen’ & ‘Monkey Man’

If you’re looking for a new thriller to put you on the edge of your seat, you’re in luck! Our Movie Man has a preview of two new films that are sure to make you jump.

The First Omen

‘The First Omen’ is the sixth installment of a franchise and its first new entry in 18 years.

The original 1976 film ‘The Omen’ starred Gregory Peck and Lee Remick. It followed an American ambassador who believed his five-year-old son was the Antichrist.

In this prequel directed by Arkasha Stevenson, a young American woman, portrayed by Nell Tiger Free, is taken to Rome to start a life of service to the Church. She confronts darkness that makes her doubt her own faith. She then stumbles upon a chilling plot hatched to bring forth the embodiment of evil.

To be in such an intense, scary movie, Nell said it was actually fun to make, especially given the fact she felt comforted by the cast and crewmembers. Director Arkasha Stevenson said it was important to have this film and its story stand on its own yet fit into the Omen franchise.

‘The First Omen’ is rated R.

Monkey Man

With Jordan Peele as producer, Dev Patel makes his directorial debut with the politically charged action-thriller ‘Monkey Man.’ Patel also stars in the film, which takes on the Hindu caste system. He plays Kid, an unknown man seeking vengeance on the corrupt officials responsible for his mother’s death.

‘Monkey Man’ is rated R.