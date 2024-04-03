Bigfoot Brewing Beer? Local Company Partners With Tourism Dept. On New Beer

Those who go to Beaver's Bend State Park will get exclusive access to the Oklahoma Department of Tourism's new state park beer. News 9's Cameron Joiner visited the local brewery where the beer was made, to give us a sneak peek.

-

Thousands are expected to flock to Southeast Oklahoma this weekend for the upcoming total solar eclipse.

Related Coverage:

Those who go to Beaver's Bend State Park will get exclusive access to the Oklahoma Department of Tourism's new state park beer.

News 9's Cameron Joiner visited the local brewery where the beer was made, to give us a sneak peek.

Tucked away in the Sunshine building is Stonecloud Brewing Company. "We brew all our beer here in the back," said Joshua Masterson, Stonecloud Brewing Co. Marketing Manager.

The last thing you'd expect to be in a brewery, calls it home. Today, Bigfoot is Stonecloud Brewing Co.'s head brewer. "Bigfoot is big in Oklahoma," said Masterson.

So why not name a beer after him?

Instead of Bigfoot being scary what if he was friendly, what if he was your pal?

Shelley Zumwalt with the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation said it was a no-brainer decision, "It was a really easy thing to say yes to."

"The nostalgia associated with having a state park beer and being able to enjoy it while you're experiencing the state park," said Zumwalt.

A dollar fifty from every case of Bonding With Bigfoot goes back to the Department of Tourism.

The beer will be available at every Oklahoma state park and other places with Stonecloud beers starting April 12.

But folks heading down to Southeast Oklahoma for the solar eclipse, are in for a treat.

"Since Bigfoot is not only popular in Oklahoma but especially in southeast Oklahoma we wanted an extra thing to make that eclipse just that much more special," said Zumwalt.

The American Lager is made with campers and outdoorsmen in mind.

And, it pairs well with all state park activities whether that's eclipse-watching or Bigfoot hunting.