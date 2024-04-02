Eclipse Prep: What You Need To Aware Of Ahead Of April 8

State officials say they are prepped and ready for the solar eclipse on April 8. A dozen department leaders and law enforcement members joined the governor in sharing plans to deal with the influx of people.

State officials say they are prepped and ready for the solar eclipse on April 8.

A dozen department leaders and law enforcement members joined the governor in sharing plans to deal with the influx of people.

Much of the area in southeast Oklahoma contains two-lane highways so officials say you can expect congestion.

The state guard will also have a team in the area to assist the highway patrol.

The state expects many people to feel that way as agencies prepare for an influx of tourists. Officials implored drivers not to stop to watch or take pictures on the shoulder. They also warned about the potential for people walking and crossing the street.

The tourism department says they expect around 60 thousand visitors to the area.

However, the Department Of Transportation says you may expect a slower response from first responders due to the amount of traffic.

The governor says the state has spent months preparing for this event. Some local municipalities have been preparing for years.

Because of the influx of people, officials anticipate spotty cell service. So if you're going down, they recommend bringing a map.