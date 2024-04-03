4 Injured In Northwest Oklahoma City Head-On Crash

Four people are injured after a head-on collision in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

By: News 9

The crash was near West Hefner Road and North Meridian Avenue.

Oklahoma City Police were on the scene, and said that four adults were transported to local hospitals. Police confirmed that one person is in critical condition.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Hefner Road are closed near Meridian Avenue. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.