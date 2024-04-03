Oklahoma Healthcare Officials Announce Changes To SoonerSelect Benefits

SoonerSelect coverage began on Monday, replacing SoonerCare, and the state wants members to focus on what they call added-value benefits.

More than one million Oklahomans used SoonerCare, and as of this month, many patients are now part of a new plan called SoonerSelect, according to the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority.

Emily Long, the public information officer for the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority, said the added-value benefits will help members take control of their health and invest outside of the doctors office . Members will have benefits like mental health coaching ,sports and camp physicals and much more .

"The program is really built with primary and preventative care focus, so that we are really incentivizing going to the doctor," Long said. "Some of these are monetary incentives like after-school programs, memberships at the YMCA, things like that."

Long said you have until the end of June to make changes to your plan.