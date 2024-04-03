Oklahoma Votes: Local Election Results

Voters across the metro participated in local elections on Tuesday. Here are the results.

Guthrie

Guthrie hoped voters would renew the ¾ cent sales tax that customers are already paying.

Guthrie Three-Quarter Cent Sales Tax was approved with 79.9% Yes votes. ✅

The money will fund multiple projects across the city including a new fire and EMS station, improvements to sidewalks and crosswalks, and a new pool at Highland Park.

Piedmont Schools

Two propositions totaling more than $114 million will fund new school buses and would add classrooms and new schools.

Piedmont Schools $112,980,000 Bond- Passed with 81.2% Yes votes, (2049 total yes votes) ✅

Piedmont Schools $1,500,000 Bond- Passed with 81.5% Yes votes, (2074 total yes votes) ✅

Enid

There was a recall election in Enid for the City Commissioner Ward 1 seat.

Cheryl Patterson won with 829 total votes, 59.6% of votes ✅

Judd Blevins lost with 561 total votes, at 40.4%

City Commissioner Judd Blevins faced Cheryl Patterson for the seat after a group gathered enough signatures for a recall vote.

Blevins is accused of having ties to white supremacist groups after photos of Blevins at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charleston, Virginia, were released.

Blevins released a statement following the election results:

“I first want to express my gratitude to my voters, volunteers, donors, and to everyone who has prayed for me and supported me. It took a coalition of leftists and moderates, an all out media blitz from local, state, and national outlets, and scare tactics about the future of Vance AFB, unfounded in any truth or reality, yet shamefully endorsed by the establishment, to remove a true conservative from office. So be it. This was a trial not just for me, but for many in this community. And many have shown who they really serve. I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.”

Mustang

In Mustang, Mayor Brian Grider was up for re-election, running against Harry Weatherford.

Brian Grider won with 83.5% of the votes, 502 total votes. ✅

Harry L. Weatherford lost with 16.5% of the votes, 99 total votes.