Metro Churches Worship Together To Show Unity

It’s been said that Sunday morning is the most segregated time of the week, but two metro churches have come together to say that’s not the case anymore.

“When I met you, I knew that you were my brother,” said Charles Martin, pastor of All Nations Champions Church.

It was an idea that started over coffee. “I think it’s real cool when you meet somebody who maybe doesn’t have the same skin color but has the same heart,” said Martin.

The coffee conversations didn’t expose their differences but rather exposed how much they were actually alike. “You were like, we’re a church of worship and prayer, and that defines what Skyline is, like we say that every week,” said pastor Todd Lovelace of Skyline Church.

So, the two pastors decided to take the relationship to the next level and include the churches. “More than that, a relationship beginning between not just two pastors, but two congregations,” said Martin.

As the churches came together, the differences became less noticeable, as the songs sung by one church were familiar to the other church. “This should be happening more often,” said Lovelace.

Two churches are setting a new standard. “As Christians, we set the example. We should be setting the example for the world on how to love each other,” said Lovelace.

And while the intent was never to set a trend for other churches, they do have advice for those willing to try.

“Have an open heart and an open mind,” said Martin.

The churches say they don’t know if this is going to change the city, but it does show that we can come together even on Sunday morning. For information about the churches visit their websites www.skylineokc.com and www.championschurch.faith.