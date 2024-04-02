Family Remembers Mother Killed In SW OKC Shooting

A man accused of shooting his wife in southwest Oklahoma City now faces a first-degree murder charge. Police say Mauricio Martinez, 33, shot his wife last week in his car parked in an Office Depot parking lot.

Mariana Flores-Salazar died in the hospital on Sunday, prompting the new charge. Now her family needs help getting her home to Mexico. “She was a very outgoing person, she was a goofy person always smiling,” said Karla Medina, Flores-Salazar’s cousin. “She was a loving mother; she loved her kids.”

What Medina said the family didn’t know, though, was what problems the couple may have had behind closed doors. “We didn't really know much about their relationship,” Medina said. “He was quiet, but we didn't really get to know him.”

Medina says the family now believes Flores-Salazar was struggling with domestic violence, which didn’t come to light until last week.

“All of us were in shock at what had happened,” Medina said. “We didn't know until it was too late.”

Oklahoma City Police say Martinez shot his wife in the head and then called 911 on Wednesday, March 27 outside the Office Depot located near the Interstate 240 Service Road. Court records show the couple’s two young children were in the car at the time but were unharmed. Flores-Salazar was rushed to the hospital but died Sunday night.

“We're holding on, it's hard,” Medina said. “We never thought we would have to go through something like this.”

Martinez has past felony drug and firearms convictions. Medina said she wants her cousin’s story to bring awareness to other victims of domestic violence. “As a family, we all told ourselves ‘Why didn't she tell us something,’” Medina said. “If she would have said something, we would have been there for her. If anybody out there is going through something like this, reach out to someone.”

Now the family is grieving, hoping to raise enough money to send Flores-Salazar home to Mexico. “Anything can help, a dollar, anything but if you share it, it could help a lot too,” Medina said. “So, we can get her to her mom, her brother, and her dad. Her kids, you know, there's six kids left behind without a mom.”

Her family says Flores-Salazar is a hero, saving three lives so far through organ donation.

If you would like to help the family send her home to Mexico, you can donate here: Fundraiser by Cynthia Hernandez: Ayuda para una GUERRERA!!! Help for a WARRIOR!!! (gofundme.com)

If you are in a domestic violence situation and need help, click here: https://www.thehotline.org/ or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-SAFE (7233).