1 Dead, 1 In Custody Following Shooting In SW OKC Parking Lot

One woman is dead after being hospitalized following a shooting at an Office Depot parking lot, police say.

Authorities say south of downtown, off of Interstate 240 and South Western Avenue, Wednesday, March 27, around 3 p.m., a shooting occurred.

Police say Mauricio Martinez shot Mariana Flores-Slazar in the head.

“Two people arrived here, and then it escalated to gunfire,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “One person was shot; that victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.”

Police said that Martinez, whom they believe is responsible for the shooting, was detained and taken into custody.

Police officers were also seen carrying at least one child from the scene. “I don't have any information regarding the children right now,” said Sgt. Quirk.

Nearly a dozen patrol cars arrived, as officers quickly taped off the entire parking lot in front of the office supply store, which closed following the shooting. The parking lot was also cleared except for a white car.

“The car is believed to be involved, to what extent; I don't know if the incident took place inside that vehicle or outside, but that car is involved,” he said.

No witnesses were standing around, but some employees at a nearby business say they saw everything outside a window facing the scene. However, they did not want to talk about it.

“There's still a lot of information to gather, there's still a lot of interviews to be conducted, video evidence if that's available,” Sgt. Quirk said.

The crime scene unit showed up to gather evidence, and hours later, after the rain let up, the police tape came down, and the white car was towed.

It is still unclear what led up to the shooting.

Martinez is currently booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.