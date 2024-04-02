Bodycam Footage Released After Okla. County Suspect Set Himself On Fire

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputies tried to serve an eviction notice at a residence, and the man inside set himself on fire.

By: News 9

-

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputies tried to serve an eviction notice at a residence, and the man inside set himself on fire.

Deputies say Anthony Goulding and the woman inside the home were being evicted.

Related Coverage: Suspect Dies After Starting House Fire While Being Served Eviction Notice, Authorities Say

That is when police say Goulding ran inside the home and poured gasoline on the floor. The deputy tried to stop him, but he pulled out a lighter and set himself on fire.

The Deputies then worked to pull the woman out of the home and get her to safety while also trying to get back into the home to save the man.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's office held a press conference today about the events that unfolded inside the home and the courage the deputies showed.

"I think that's the biggest piece of this for me to see our deputies even in the midst of all of this going on still trying to save a life, still trying to prevent it from happening, and the fire, like you said it was within seconds before the whole room was overtaken just think about putting yourself in that position and those shoes and saying hey let's get this person out to safety then go in and try to save this person," said Sheriff Tommie Johnson with Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson said one of the deputies had been working with those who lived in the home to find them another place to live before serving the notice.