Suspect Dies After Starting House Fire While Being Served Eviction Notice, Authorities Say

According to first responders, the fire was intentionally started while the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was serving an eviction notice to a suspect in the home.

Monday, April 1st 2024, 4:41 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has put out a house fire in Oklahoma City. According to deputies, the suspect has died.

The house is located near West Hefner Road and North Council Road.

According to first responders, the fire was intentionally started while the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was serving an eviction notice to a suspect in the home. The suspect, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, poured gasoline on the floor. Deputies attempted to restrain the suspect, but he was able to get an arm free and light the gasoline.

Deputies were able to remove an elderly woman from the home, according to OCSO.

The sheriff's office says the suspect has died.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
