At least four tornadoes were reported after a wave of severe weather swept over Oklahoma Monday evening.

By: News 9

Monday afternoon, severe weather including hail, heavy winds and at least four tornadoes swept eastward across Oklahoma.

In Barnsdall, a city in Osage County, high winds damaged structures and power lines.

In Kingfisher County, a Tornado Warning was issued after a funnel was spotted near the town of Okarche.