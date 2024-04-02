Customer Bills Will Be Unaffected, OGE Foundation, OG&E Say After Purchasing New Coliseum Naming Rights

The OGE Energy Corporation Foundation said the purchase of naming rights for the new coliseum at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds will not affect any OG&E customer's bills.

By: News 9

The OGE Foundation is explaining where the money being used to pay for the naming rights of the new Coliseum at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds is coming from.

The foundation said the purchase of naming rights will not affect any OG&E customer's bills, and explained further, saying there is a difference between OG&E and the OGE Energy Corporation Foundation.

The OGE Foundation said it has been around for decades, and is funded through private shareholders and investors.

OG&E said they often hear from customers that there’s an expectation to be involved with organizations that make the cities OG&E serves better.

The foundation also said it felt this was a great opportunity to continue bringing Oklahomans to the fairgrounds for athletic events, livestock shows, and much more.

“It made perfect sense," OG&E vice president of marketing and communications Christi Woodworth said. "The fairgrounds serve every county in the State of Oklahoma, and we want our customers to know we're right there with them celebrating."