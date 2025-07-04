Man fatally struck in Norman hit-and-run

One person found dead Friday morning in Norman.

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

An investigation is ongoing after a man was found dead Friday morning in Norman, according to police.

The Norman Police Department says officers responded to the scene just before 3 a.m. near East Cedar Lane Road and Classen Boulevard, where a man was found in the roadway.

NPD says the man was dead when they arrived on the scene, and are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

In a post on social media, the department is also asking the public for any information regarding the hit-and-run.

If you have any information, youa re asked to call (405) 321-1444.