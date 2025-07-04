Man fatally struck in Norman hit-and-run

One person found dead Friday morning in Norman.

Friday, July 4th 2025, 11:25 am

By: Aniysa Mapp


NORMAN, Okla. -

An investigation is ongoing after a man was found dead Friday morning in Norman, according to police.

The Norman Police Department says officers responded to the scene just before 3 a.m. near East Cedar Lane Road and Classen Boulevard, where a man was found in the roadway.

NPD says the man was dead when they arrived on the scene, and are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

In a post on social media, the department is also asking the public for any information regarding the hit-and-run.

If you have any information, youa re asked to call (405) 321-1444.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 4th, 2025

July 4th, 2025

July 4th, 2025

July 3rd, 2025

Top Headlines

July 5th, 2025

July 5th, 2025

July 5th, 2025

July 5th, 2025