Man fatally struck in Norman hit-and-run

An investigation is ongoing after a man was found dead Friday morning in Norman, according to police.
The Norman Police Department says officers responded to the scene just before 3 a.m. near East Cedar Lane Road and Classen Boulevard, where a man was found in the roadway.
NPD says the man was dead when they arrived on the scene, and are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.
In a post on social media, the department is also asking the public for any information regarding the hit-and-run.
If you have any information, youa re asked to call (405) 321-1444.
