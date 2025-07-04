Edmond kicks off Independence Day weekend with annual LibertyFest celebration

Edmond is kicking off the Independence Day weekend with the city's annual LibertyFest celebration.

Friday, July 4th 2025, 9:23 am

By: Christian Hans, Kylee Dedmon


EDMOND, Okla. -

As the Fourth of July weekend gets underway, communities across Oklahoma are already celebrating the anniversary of the country's founding.

In Edmond, residents are taking part in the city's annual LibertyFest celebration, featuring a parade, music, fun events for the whole family and, of course, fireworks.

News 9's Kylee Dedmon is in Edmond, where she says some of those in attendance have been camped out early for the best spot to watch Friday morning's parade.

"We got out here a little bit after 4 a.m. this morning, and people were already out here," Kylee said. "They were camping out around 2 a.m. this morning, some people even said that they put out their stuff last night."

This year's parade has over 100 participants, with several sporting patriotic floats for the occasion.

Learn more about LibertyFest on the official event website.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

Kylee Dedmon
Kylee Dedmon

Kylee Dedmon is the morning reporter at News 9! She joined the News 9 team in May of 2025.

