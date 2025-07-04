3 injured in overnight southwest OKC crash

Friday, July 4th 2025, 6:02 am
Three people were injured in a crash Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
The Oklahoma City Police Department said the crash happened around 1 a.m. near Southwest 44th Street and South Walker Avenue.
Police told News 9 two people in an SUV were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the driver of a pickup truck was checked out by first responders on the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
No names have been released at this time.
