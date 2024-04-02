1 Arrested After Oklahoma City Chase And Crash

Officers attempted to pull over an Oklahoma City driver Tuesday morning before being led on a chase which ended in a crash.

Tuesday, April 2nd 2024, 5:40 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A driver was taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading officers on a chase before crashing, according to Oklahoma City Police.

OCPD said they attempted to pull over a driver near Southwest 44th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue for a traffic violation, but the driver wouldn't stop and continued onward.

Officers said they followed him until he hit a curb and spun out, before being arrested.

OCPD said no other people were injured.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 2nd, 2024

April 1st, 2024

March 13th, 2024

March 13th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 3rd, 2024

April 3rd, 2024

April 3rd, 2024

April 3rd, 2024