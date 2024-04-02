1 Arrested After Oklahoma City Chase And Crash

Tuesday, April 2nd 2024, 5:40 am
A driver was taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading officers on a chase before crashing, according to Oklahoma City Police.
OCPD said they attempted to pull over a driver near Southwest 44th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue for a traffic violation, but the driver wouldn't stop and continued onward.
Officers said they followed him until he hit a curb and spun out, before being arrested.
OCPD said no other people were injured.
